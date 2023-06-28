Eid-el-Kabir: Fear Allah, Ogun Imams tell Nigerian Politicians

The League Of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State chapter has urged political leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities they were elected…

The League Of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State chapter has urged political leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities they were elected for.

The President of the League, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola, said this on Wednesday, in a Sallah message issued by the Secretary-General, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi.

He stated “every citizen of the country is urged to play their roles in nation building.As new administrations had just been inaugurate across the country, political leaders and politicians are urged to fear Allah in the discharge of the responsibilities they were elected for.

“They should seek urgent solutions to excruciating poverty, ravaging insecurity, economic rigours, education anomalies , infrastructural decays and other menace that is plaguing our dear nation.

“Nigerians are no doubt resilient and hardworking; they only require committed and sincere leaders to paddle the canoe of the country to greatness.

“The sacrifice of the citizens should be compensated with projects and policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people to reflect the abundant resources the country is blessed with.”

