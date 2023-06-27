Eid-El-Kabir: Ex-Govs Felicitate With Muslim Faithful

Former governors under the auspices of the Former Governors Forum have felicitated with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The forum…

Former governors under the auspices of the Former Governors Forum have felicitated with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The forum in a statement issued in Abuja by its Chairman, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and its Executive Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, respectively, said the celebration “is a moment to to appreciate and celebrate with one another, as a people bounded in love and unity.”

It also called on all Nigerians to eschew bitterness and continue to pray for a great future for the country.

“Former Governors Forum warmly felicitate with Muslims all over the country on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir . The sanctity and tradition of gathering together in prayers and celebrations, is one of the cardinal templates of love and commitment to the principles of Islam.

“Therefore, he national celebration which cut across all tribes in Nigeria, where Muslim Umnnah are, reminds us of our oneness and togetherness as a nation. The nation’s journey in the last few months appropriates the fundamentals of heterogeneity with the varied opinions, positions and appropriations in national discourse. The Salah celebrations offers a unique opportunity for harmonisation of positions in national interest. It is equally a moment to to appreciate and celebrate with one another, as a people bounded in love and unity.

“We equally use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to continue to embrace fundamental principles of humanitarianism: care for the poor and the needy, that the celebrations symbolize, and continue to pray for a great future for our nation. May the blessing of Allah fill the life of Nigerians with peace , joy and good health. Happy Eid el Kabir,” the forum said.

