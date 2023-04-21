Eid-el-Fitri: Don’t lose hope, Soludo urges Nigerians   

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite difficulties facing the country. Soludo gave the admonition in a statement…

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite difficulties facing the country.

Soludo gave the admonition in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, while felicitating with Muslim faithful in Anambra State and across the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the completion of the month-long fast.

Governor Soludo stated that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

Eid: Forgive one another and set aside pre-election grudges, Abdulrazaq tells Nigerians

Eid: Accept election tribunals’ verdicts in good faith, Sultan tells losers

He urged Muslims and other Nigerians to live in peace, love and harmony with one another as brothers and sisters.

According to him, Ramadan is a season of discipline and sacrifice. He urged Muslims to celebrate with modesty and remember the underprivileged among them.

He said, “The holy month of Ramadan, no doubt, has drawn you closer to the Almighty Allah. The period was one characterised by discipline, humility and love for fellow men and women. I urge you not to depart from these noble principles.

“Let these teachings of the holy month define your future relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens. I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the difficulties and economic challenges the country is currently passing.”

The governor also called on the Nigerian leaders irrespective of religion and denomination to draw from the lessons of Ramadan in ensuring justice, equity and good governance to every citizens.

According to Soludo, leadership is a trust for which they would render account of their stewardship to God in the fullness of time.

He sued for peace among the component parts of the country, stressing that without peace, no meaningful development can take place.