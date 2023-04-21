Eid-el-Fitr: CAN felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace, tolerance

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr to pray for peace and…

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr to pray for peace and prosperity in the country.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call on Friday in his Eid-ul-Fitri felicitation message to Muslims.

“The CAN joins our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We extend our warmest greetings and felicitations to the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. We rejoice with them and pray that the blessings of God will be with them now and always,” Okoh said.

He noted that Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace as it teaches mankind the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the underprivileged in the society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

“As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people,” Okoh said.