Efforts to rig elections will be frustrated – Tor Tiv

Paramount traditional ruler of Tiv people worldwide, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has warned that any attempt by politicians to rig the forthcoming elections would be frustrated.

Ayatse gave the warning in his goodwill message yesterday at the commissioning of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) secretariat in Makurdi.

He commended Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for demonstrating his roots as a Christian to build a befitting edifice as secretariat for CAN administration.

Speaking on the forthcoming general elections, the monarch said, “I stand as the father on this land to counsel and to caution that everything must be done in peace. There should be no fighting, there should be no violence, and people should come out en masse to perform their civic responsibility.