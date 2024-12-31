EFCC to freeze 91 accounts over alleged terrorism financing, fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has okayed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s application to freeze 24 bank accounts domiciled in different banks over allegations bordering on terrorism financing.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who granted the application after the EFCC’s lawyer, Martha Babatunde, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect, gave the commission the go-ahead to freeze the accounts for 90 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion ex-parte, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1897/V/2024, was filed by Ekele Iheanacho, SAN.

Iheanacho sought an order freezing the bank accounts and stated in the schedule which accounts are owned by Lawrence Lucky Eromosele who is currently being investigated in a case involving kidnapping pending the conclusion of the investigation.

He said the bank accounts in respect of which the reliefs were sought are subject matters of investigation by the EFCC in relation to money laundering and terrorism financing.

The senior lawyer said the preliminary investigation conducted thus far revealed that the bank accounts are linked to persons who take advantage of the virtual cryptocurrency exchange platforms to illegally manipulate the value of naira and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities.

He said there was need to preserve the funds in the identified bank accounts pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution.

In the affidavit deposed to by Mohammed Khalil, an investigator attached to the Special Investigation Team of the EFCC domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), he said he was a member of the team assigned to investigate the matter.

He said the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, directed the team to investigate a serious threat by a syndicate threatening the lives of senior operatives of the NSA by making demands for payments of ransom.

He said on receipt of the directive, the team began investigation by conducting surveillance of the activities on these syndicates, requesting bank instruments.

Kalil said investigation revealed Lawrence Lucky Eromosele as one of the perpetrators of the crime.

Upon resumed hearing, Babatunde, who appeared for EFCC, informed the court that the motion was dated and filed on Dec. 17.

She said the motion prayed for an order freezing the bank accounts in the schedule attached to the application.

The lawyer urged the court to grant the relief.

When Justice Nwite asked her for how long the investigation would be conducted, Babatunde said within 90 days.

The judge, who granted the prayer, adjourned the matter until March 24, 2025 for mention.

Relatedly, a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s application to freeze 67 banks accounts domiciled in different banks over alleged N52.9 million fraud.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the application after the EFCC’s lawyer, Babatunde, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion ex-parte, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1895/V/2024, was filed by Miracle Anameze.

The motion sought an order empowering the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, or any other officer of the commission empowered by him to instruct the managing directors of the banks to stop all outward payment, operations, or transaction (including any bill of exchange) in respect of the bank accounts pending the conclusion of investigation.

When the matter was called, the anti-graft lawyer informed the court that the application was dated Dec. 16 and filed Dec. 17.

“Our motion prays for an order of this honourable court freezing the bank accounts as stated in the scheduled attached

“There are three grounds attached,” she said.

Babatunde urged the court to grant the application.

Justice Nwite then asked the lawyer for how long will the investigation take and she said 90 days.

The judge, who held that the application was meritorious, granted the prayer.

He adjourned the matter until March 24 for mention.

