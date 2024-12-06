EFCC tasks youths to unite against internet fraud, corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has called on the youths to stay away from internet fraud, saying there is no sustainable success in such act.

Speaking at a town hall meeting to commemorate the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme: “Uniting the Youths Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” in Kaduna State on Thursday, the chairman said corruption makes the youths vulnerable to fraudulent practices.

He said corruption affects every age group but hits harder against the prospects of the youths.

Represented by EFCC Kaduna Command Zonal Director, Dr Benedict Ubi, the EFCC boss said every young person needs an equal opportunity for self-expression, but is impossible in societies where favoritism, nepotism, and partisan considerations tilt opportunities in favour of a few privileged ones.

“This is not good for the youths, and it is for this reason that they need to forge a united front against corruption. Corruption makes our youths vulnerable to fraudulent practices.