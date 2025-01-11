EFCC summons Okoya’s sons over ‘naira abuse’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Subomi and Wahab, sons of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, for interrogation over alleged abuse of the naira.

The invite was issued despite a public apology from one of the boys, who expressed remorse for his actions and asked Nigerians for forgiveness.

The brothers were directed to appear at the EFCC Lagos office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, by 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025.

SPONSOR AD

This follows a viral video showing the duo spraying naira notes while a police officer held wads of cash.

2019: Why PDP will record landslide victory in Bayelsa- Okoya

NSC, NOC mourn sports philanthropist Okoya Thomas

In the invitation signed by Michael Wetkas, Acting Director of its Lagos Directorate, EFCC said it was part of its commitment to enforcing Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the abuse of the national currency.

The video has also drawn the attention of the Nigeria Police Force, which identified and detained the officer seen in the clip.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the officer’s actions were unethical and that he would face disciplinary measures as part of the police’s efforts to uphold professionalism and integrity.