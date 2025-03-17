✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

EFCC seizes trucks of illegal solid minerals in Benue

efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts
efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Directorate, has intercepted eight trucks transporting suspected illegally mined solid minerals in Benue State.

Illegal mining activities have become a growing concern in the state, prompting increased government scrutiny.

According to the EFCC, the seizure took place in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area. The minerals, suspected to be fluorite and iron stones, were allegedly extracted from unauthorised mining sites in Logo LGA.

SPONSOR AD

The commission confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and once completed, those responsible will face prosecution.

 

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories