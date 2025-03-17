EFCC seizes trucks of illegal solid minerals in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Directorate, has intercepted eight trucks transporting suspected illegally mined solid minerals in Benue State.

Illegal mining activities have become a growing concern in the state, prompting increased government scrutiny.

According to the EFCC, the seizure took place in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area. The minerals, suspected to be fluorite and iron stones, were allegedly extracted from unauthorised mining sites in Logo LGA.

SPONSOR AD

The commission confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and once completed, those responsible will face prosecution.