EFCC sacks 27 officers over fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sacked at least 27 of its members of staff for allegedly involving in fraudulent activities and other misconducts contrary to the standard operating procedures of the agency.

Although the names of the sacked officers were not revealed, they were sacked following the recommendation of the staff disciplinary committee of the EFCC.

Daily Trust reports that the recommendation was ratified by the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede.

Speaking on the development, the EFCC boss said the commission was committed to eradicating corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures.

Olukoyede, who spoke through the spokesman of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said the core values of the commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times.

“Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head,” he said.

This, he said, is in its quest to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements.

He added, “The commission also wishes to alert the public of the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.”

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Directorate, has inaugurated an Extractive Industry Fraud Section (EIFS) to address the rising menace of illegal mining in Benue State and other areas under its jurisdiction.

The Zonal Commander, Dr. Anselem Ozioko, who made this known during a briefing at the EFCC office in Makurdi, also disclosed that the commission secured 10 convictions in a crackdown on illegal mining.

Ozioko noted the prevalence of illegal mining sites across Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Taraba states, saying that the new unit will ensure offenders face justice.