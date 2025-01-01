EFCC records 164 convictions in Makurdi zone

Recovers N800m in 8 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Makurdi Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of 164 offenders and the recovery of N800 million in the past eight months.

Zonal Commander, Dr. Anselem Ozioko, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Makurdi, noted that the command, covering Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States, also recovered over 12 vehicles, several motorcycles and numerous electronic gadgets.

Ozioko, reflecting on his tenure since assuming office on April 18, 2024, credited the successes to stakeholder engagement, including collaborations with security agencies and media outlets.

“We engaged stakeholders, changed our strategies, and achieved significant results,” he said.

He stressed the role of teamwork and community cooperation, noting, “Our staff were resourceful and effective, and stakeholders provided critical intelligence that facilitated our operations.”

The zonal commander revealed that the command has over 350 ongoing court cases, including those involving embezzlement, political figures, and assets worth billions.

“We are digging deep, and our efforts will not be in vain,” he assured.

Ozioko therefore urged the public to report financial crimes, reaffirming the EFCC’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting offenders while recovering stolen assets.