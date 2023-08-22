EFCC Rearrests Man Involved in Abuja Land Scam

A man identified as Stephen Acheme Akpa, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,…

A man identified as Stephen Acheme Akpa, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged Five Hundred Million Naira (N500, 000,000) land fraud.

Akpa, the chief executive of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, was first arrested by the Commission on December 2, 2022 at his office in the Idu axis of Abuja.

This follows a petition alleging that he obtained the sum of N500,000,000 under false pretence.

EFCC in a statement said the suspect was to be arraigned on a five count charge when he jumped the administrative bail offered by the Commission.

All efforts to apprehend proved futile until August 9, 2023 when he was rearrested, EFCC added.

He is expected to appear in court at the conclusion of investigation.

