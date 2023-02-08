EFCC re-arraigns social media influencer, Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a social media influencer and comedienne, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself over alleged N7.9…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a social media influencer and comedienne, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself over alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.

Recall that Adeherself was charged alongside two others (at large) on a three-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense, attempt to obtain money by false pretense and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

EFCC’s counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, informed the court that the case was re-assigned and urged it to remand the defendant pending commencement of trial.

Daji argued that the case was new before the court and that there was need for proper bail application by the defence.

He said: “My lord, this case was heard before Justice Sherifat Solebo before she retired, and when it was transferred to this honourable court, I informed my learned friend that the case would be coming up on January 25.”

Defence counsel, Mr Kassim Molade, however, prayed the court to retain the bail granted by Solebo to the defendant pending filing of a new bail application.

The judge consequently retained the bail granted to the defendant by Solebo pending filing of a new bail application by defence counsel and adjourned to April 18. (NAN)