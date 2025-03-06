EFCC quizzes ex-women affairs minister over N138m ‘fraud’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, quizzed a former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, over alleged misappropriation of some funds to the tune of N138 million.

The former minister was also probed for her alleged involvement in the violation of procurement process and diversion of public funds in the course of disbursing the 2023 budgeted funds for the Ministry.

Daily Trust reports that Ohanenye was among five ministers relieved of their duties following the 19th Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in October 2024.

SPONSOR AD

In her place, President Bola Tinubu reappointed the former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, as the new Minister of Women Affairs.

Speaking to our correspondent, a highly-placed source at the commission disclosed that Ohanenye arrived the Commission headquarters around 11:00am on Thursday.

She was said to have faced crack detectives of the commission on her alleged involvement in the fraud.

The source revealed that investigations by the EFCC showed that funds donated for the funding of P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative were diverted for her self-enrichment.

“She is cooperating with the operatives and providing useful information that are aiding the Investigations. Investigations are still ongoing. She has not been admitted to administrative bail,” the source revealed.

Several calls pulled across to the spokesman of the commission were not answered as at when filing this report last night. He was yet to reply to a text message sent to him for official comment regarding the matter.