EFCC quizzes Edo LG chairs’ over workers’ salaries ‘diversion’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday grilled no fewer than nine local government chairmen in Edo State over alleged diversion of some funds meant for salaries of workers at the third tier of government.

The chairmen, it was learnt last night, were still being quizzed at the Benin Directorate office of the anti-graft agency by the crack detectives of the commission following a petition written against them by the State governor, Monday Okpebholo.

Daily Trust reports that the Edo State House of Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution suspending the chairmen and vice chairmen of the 18 local government councils of the state for two months following a petition sent to the lawmakers by the governor.

The petition was said to have been submitted due the refusal of the chairmen to submit financial records of their local governments to the state government.

Speaking to our correspondent last night, a source, who was familiar with the matter, confided in Daily Trust that nine chairmen were already in the custody of the EFCC providing answers to alleged financial malfeasance.

The source explained that at least nine other chairmen would also report to the Benin office of the commission today (Friday) to explain why the LG workers were being owed October and November salaries.

When contacted, the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale confirmed to our correspondent that the chairmen were with the commission but declined further comments.

“Yes, they were invited”, Oyewale simply told Daily Trust and hung up.