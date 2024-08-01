EFCC probes Immigration over passport, visa scams

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the activities of Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) and its personnel over continuous passport…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the activities of Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) and its personnel over continuous passport racketeering and visa scams, Daily Trust reports.

It was learned that the operatives of the anti-graft agency have already been deployed to various immigration offices in Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Anambra and other states as well as various airports for discreet operations.

Officials of the EFCC, who didn’t want their names in print told Daily Trust that the agency had received a series of complaints and petitions from Nigerians and many foreign nationals against NIS over incessant passport and visa scams.

The development continues despite efforts being put in place by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, which prompted complete automation of passport applications and commenced on January 8, 2024.

Speaking to our correspondent on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency officials said they have been asked to step into the matter because corruption has refused to leave the agency, saying it is causing Nigeria “reputational damage”.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said the corruption in NIS is so deep that the anti-graft agency had to set up an “Immigration Fraud Section” in some of its commands across the country.