EFCC, police, customs, others set for Ogun Security Cup

At least seven security agencies are set to battle in the 2024 edition of ValueJet/SWAN Security Cup organized by the Ogun state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The football competition will begin on August 1.

The defending champions, Police Machine were drawn in Group A with the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Fire Service and debutants, Federal Road Safety Corps.

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), last year’s finalists NSCDC and debutants, Economic and Financial Crime Commissions (EFCC) are in Group B of the preliminary round of matches beginning from Thursday.

Speaking at the draw ceremony at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State SWAN Chairman, Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji said the competition was put together to strengthen unity and friendship among the security outfits.

While appreciating ValueJet Airline as title sponsor of the fourth edition of the annual football competition, he appealed to corporate organizations and other philanthropists to emulate the airline company by giving more support to make the tournament bigger.

The Head of Marketing, ValueJet Nigeria, Uchechi Achomadu said ValueJet was proud to be the official sponsor of competition.

She announced a cash prize of one million naira for the eventual winners.

Uchechi added that there are branded jerseys for four teams in the semi-final stage of the competition, assuring the teams of commitment of ValueJet Airline as a brand to the success of the competition.