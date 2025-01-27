EFCC operative found dead on major Lagos road

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was found dead at Anthony bus stop area of Lagos, on Monday.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found by the side of the road by some residents.

Though, the cause of dead could not be ascertained as at press time, sources said he may have died as a result of high blood pressure (BP).

A viral video which showed some concerned residents gathering around the lifeless body of the deceased simply identified as Sylvanus, has gone viral on social media.

A police officer who craved anonymity said the name of the deceased was known because of the identity card found on him

The source said the residents, who examined his personal belongings, found the ID Card on him.

Calls and text messages sent to the spokesperson of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, to ascertain the authenticity of the claim were nether answered nor replied.