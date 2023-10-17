EFCC nabs FX dealer in Bourdillion over N2bn fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, swooped on an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, Chike Nosa Agada, over his involvement in…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, swooped on an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, Chike Nosa Agada, over his involvement in a N2billion fraud.

It was learnt that the suspect, who had earlier been declared wanted last week by the anti-graft agency, was picked up at a residence located in Bourdillon, Ikoyi Area of Lagos State during a sting operation.

Daily Trust reports that Agada, a 37-year-old native of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested for obtaining money by false pretence and stealing by conversion.

A detective of the commission, who was part of the sting operation, explained that the suspect was swooped on following credible intelligence linking him to the alleged fraud.

Acting spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, who also confirmed the arrest, said a mobile device was recovered from him, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

