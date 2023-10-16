EFCC nabs 37-year-old Forex dealer over N2bn fraud

Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, swooped on an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, Chike Nosa Agada, over his involvement in a…

Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, swooped on an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, Chike Nosa Agada, over his involvement in a fraud to the tune of N2billion.

It was learnt that the suspect, who had earlier been declared wanted last week by the anti-graft agency, was picked up at a residence located in Bourdillion, Ikoyi area of Lagos State, during a sting operation.

Bourdillon is the

Daily Trust reports that Agada, a 37-year old native of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested for obtaining money by false pretence and stealing by conversion to the tune of N2billion.

A detective of the commission, who was part of the sting operation, explained that the suspect was swooped on following credible intelligence linking him to the alleged fraud.

Acting spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, who also confirmed the arrest, said a mobile device was recovered from him, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court immediately investigations are concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...