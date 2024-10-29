EFCC is not investigating me – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday night denied filing a suit against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged plan by the anti – graft agency to arrest and prosecute him after his tenure as the governor.

Sanwo-Olu, through a lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, had reportedly filed the fundamental right enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

But a statement by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), clarified that Sanwo-Olu, at no time, sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the matter.

Pedro said “The Also, it is disingenuous for the Governor who enjoys immunity as conferred on him by the Constitution and has almost three years ahead of him to brief any lawyer on this kind of matter.

“To the best of my knowledge and my inquiry confirmed that the EFCC is not investigating the Governor and has never invited him or threatened arrest of any member of his staff, domestic or otherwise.

“We are currently investigating how the case came to be without our knowledge.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been an exemplar in terms of service delivery, prudent and judicious management of the public resources.

“Therefore, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is busy working assiduously on how to improve the living conditions of all Lagosians does not have anything to fear when he eventually leaves office at the end of his tenure in May 2027.”

He urged the media to be wary of the “kind of reports they entertain and publish on their respected platforms in order not to mislead the public.”