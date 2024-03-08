EFCC, ICPC, others need citizens’ collaboration to combat corruption

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) has said anti-corruption agencies need support from the citizens to combat corruption in the country. The Executive…

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) has said anti-corruption agencies need support from the citizens to combat corruption in the country.

The Executive Secretary, HEDA, Sulaimon Arigbabu, stated this during the launch of the organisation’s partnership with the University of Lagos, UNILAG Consult to train and award a diploma certificate on anti-corruption, good governance and illicit financial flow as courses.

Arigbabu stressed that the training was aimed at breaching the citizens’ knowledge gap about the rottenness of corruption on the socio-economic development of the country.