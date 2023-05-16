EFCC hands over officials to police over colleague’s death

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attached to the Sokoto command of the commission has been confirmed dead. The deceased identified…

The deceased identified as Inspector Abel Isah Dickson, died from the injuries sustained during a scuffle that involved three personnel of commission.

Officials of the anti-graft agency, who were familiar with the matter, said the young officers were involved in the scuffle following the disagreement on the custody of items.

The spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the incident at a press briefing, on Tuesday morning said the two suspects had been arrested and handed over to police.

Uwujaren specifically said the incident happened on May 5, 2023 and the victim was confirmed dead on May 7 at Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.