EFCC: Fraudsters arrested at Skales’ residence told us he is their mentor

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said the suspected fraudsters arrested at the Lagos home of Nigerian musician, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, confessed that the singer is their mentor.

Daily Trust had reported how Skales called out the anti-graft agency for breaking into his house at midnight.

He stated that men from the agency broke into his house through the back door at night, using a hammer, for what they called ‘a routine check’.

But a statement on the EFCC official X page said suspected internet fraudsters were arrested at the musician’s house.

The anti-graft agency said the two suspects – Udemba Chukwuemeka( a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola( a.k.a. Jamal) – suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their mentor.

While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for a few months, the agency said.

“Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).

“The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for a few months. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC said.

