EFCC fails to write its name in history

Handlers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the first week of this month missed a rare opportunity to write the name of the anti-graft agency in gold.

A statement posted on the commission’s X handle on Monday, December 2, 2024, said the agency had recovered an estate in the Lokogoma District of Abuja, housing 753 units of duplexes and other apartments.

By all standards, recovering an expansive product of graft of that magnitude is not a mean achievement. The estate is a town in its own right.

The recovery, according to the commission, is its single largest asset recovery since its establishment in 2003.

It said the property was forfeited in a ruling by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie.

While we commend the EFCC for this huge feat, like millions of Nigerians, we are also disappointed that those who released the statement fell short of naming the owner (s) of the estate.

This is even when the anti-graft agency had paraded all the necessary papers in the court, which gave a clearer picture of the man or entity behind the monumental disservice to the country.

The commission’s chairman, Ola Olukoyede, described asset recovery as key in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes and “a major disincentive against the corrupt and the fraudulent”.

However, what could have been a milestone for the EFCC ultimately enraged Nigerians and many others in diaspora, including right groups and activists who believed there was no accountability in the whole process, and accused the anti-corruption agency of nocturnal moves to cover the identity of someone.

While defending their action, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said: “The allegation of a cover-up of the identity of the promoters of the estate stands logic on the head in the sense that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which is a civil proceeding that allows for action-in-rem rather than action-in-personam.”

He said a company initially flagged as the likely owner denied any links to the property.

But many Nigerians were not satisfied with the explanation which they felt was bereft of substance.

And this was followed by court papers in respect of the case taking the centre stage of both the legacy and social media.

In a turn of events, the name of former Central Bank Governor (CBN) Godwin Emefiele featured prominently as the “top brass of the government” whose identity was concealed.

Unfortunately, the EFCC has yet to provide any counter narrative. This is indeed sad and does not portray the agency in good light. It is also a serious setback for Nigeria’s much hyped anti-corruption fight.

Many citizens are still waiting for the EFCC to explain why in the past it rushed to the press when it discovered properties linked to high profile personalities like the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke; former Delta State governor, James Ibori; former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Bade; and the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, just to mention a few.

To curious observers, this smacks of double standard because names of some of the people mentioned above were taken to the press while their cases were ongoing in the court.

The EFCC must work hard to redeem its image and always carry out due diligence and equip itself with necessary facts to avoid another embarrassment in the future.

But beyond this, the seizure of the 753 duplexes showcased the debilitating crisis of moral decadence in Nigeria where high-profile public servants continue to prioritise greed and personal aggrandisement over the welfare of the citizens they swore to serve.

It is also a stark reminder of the endemic corruption that has become the hallmark of Nigeria’s public service.

This obscene display of wealth and opulence is not only a slap in the face of the millions of Nigerians struggling to make ends meet, but it also underscores the depth of moral decay that has infected the highest echelons of our public service.

The fact that a single individual could amass such a staggering amount of wealth, allegedly through corrupt means, speaks volumes about the systemic failure of our institutions and the lack of accountability that pervades our public service.

It also means there are hundreds of estates built by some people saddled with public trust but they betrayed it. It shows that building estates is now a safe haven for money launderers.

The most disturbing aspect of this saga is the complete lack of empathy displayed by these high-profile public servants.

It is time Nigerians demand more from their public servants. We must insist on accountability, transparency, and a commitment to serving the public interest.

Most importantly, the final seizure of the estate should not be seen as the end of the scandal. The federal government, through the Ministry of Housing should fast track the completion of the estate for immediate distribution to civil servants or security agents to have decent accommodation.

Those in position of authority must not share the houses among themselves. We must reclaim our country from the grip of corrupt public servants and demand a new era of transparency, accountability, and empathy.