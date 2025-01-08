EFCC detains 10 operatives over theft

10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been detained over investigation of some missing items involving them.

The officers were arrested last week in connection with the theft of some operational items they could not account for.

In a statement on Wednesday, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated that the action is an ongoing efforts to sweep the agency clean of corrupt tendencies.

“The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for.

“Investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes,” Ojewale said in the statement.

This comes after the anti-graft agency dismissal of 27 officers from its workforce.

The officers were dismissed in 2024 for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct.