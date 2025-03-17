EFCC arrests TikTok star Murja Kunya over alleged naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested popular TikTok personality, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, in Kano over allegations of abusing the Nigerian currency, the naira.
A source within the anti-graft agency confirmed Kunya’s arrest to Kano-based Freedom Radio over the weekend, noting that an investigation is currently underway.
“The investigation is ongoing, and once completed, she will be charged in court for prosecution,” the source said.
Murja Kunya, who began her social media journey as a hobby, has since turned it into a full-time career. Her TikTok account, Yagayagamen, has garnered significant attention, though her content has often sparked controversy. It has led to multiple convictions within Kano State.
Kunya’s arrest follows a recent trend, as the EFCC has also arrested other TikTok influencers, including Al’amin G-Fresh and Ashir Idris, on similar charges.
