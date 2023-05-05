EFCC arrests corps member, ex-convict, others for cyber fraud

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 62 persons over alleged involvement in…

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 62 persons over alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud (popularly known as yahoo-yahoo) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The arrests, which were carried out in two separate operations, involved one Raji Wasiu Babatunde whom the commission had arrested, prosecuted and convicted last year.

This time around, the ex-convict was arrested alongside 25 other suspects in an early hour operation carried out at different locations in Ilorin on Thursday.

Following intelligence, the anti-graft men again on Friday, rounded up another set of suspects in their hideouts within the metropolis leading to the arrest of a serving corps member, Salaudeen Muhammed and 35 others.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops, charms, among others.

The suspects will be charged upon the conclusion of investigations, the EFCC said.

The commission gave the names of the arrested suspects as Yusuf Ahmed, Abdulazeez Ademola, Sulyman Mustapha, Yekeen Ibrahim, Samuel Adebayo, Raheem Moshood, Badmus Yusuf, Nurudeen Abdulmajeed, Abiodun Ayomide, Samuel Anuoluwapo, Ayodele Samuel, Ramadan Tijani, Soyinka Idris, Abdulhameed Junaid, Bashit Ismail, Temidayo Victor, Pelumi Adeboye, Lekan Oyedepo and Kudus Buhari.

Others are Oyedepo Julius, Oyedepo James, Adeboye Pelumi, Akole John, Mustapha Bashir and Solomon Tomiwa.

The list also include Ashaolu Femi Richard, Olabisi David Oluwaseun, Adeyemi Marvelous David, Adekunle Aliyu Adeniyi, Amao Ibrahim Oluwasegun, Fakeye Tolulope Emmanuel, Fawaaz Ajibola, Lawal Adebayo Muritala, Sulaiman Saheed Olayinka, Azeez Ibrahim Olarewaju, Ayoola Emmanuel and Babatunde Oluwatomiwa Peter.

Mayomi Olamide Faith, Samuel Mayomi Oluwaseun, Ayanda Samuel Oluwapelumi, Ajayi Mubarak Okikiola, Oke Ibukun Oyebisi, Owolaja Abayomi Oyewole, Taiwo Olatunbosun Apariola and Yusuf Olamilekan Ibrahim, were also listed.

Others are Alufoge Toba Oluwaremilekun, Abiola Asimiyu Lukman, Quwam Lanre Busari, Damola Bello Lateef, Tijani Ridwan Lekan, Adeoye Quadri Olalekan, Folarori Abeeb Oladimeji, Bashit Abiodun Soneye, Adeoye Abdulgafar Olamide, Oladimeji Gabriel Junior, Ayinla Qudus Bashir, Uthman Mustapha, Aderoju Kayode Ridwan, Seun Elijah Simon and Taofik Qoweeyu Bosun.