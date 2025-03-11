EFCC arrests 31 suspected illegal miners in Jos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Directorate on Saturday March 8, 2025 arrested 31 suspected illegal miners in Jos, Plateau State capital.

According to EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement released on Monday, they were arrested in the premises of Jiasheng Nigeria Limited, located at Dura Rayfield, Mangu Road, Jos following credible intelligence linking the company to illegal mining activities in the state.

He said those arrested included four Chinese and 27 Nigerians, part of whom were suppliers in possession of unprocessed solid minerals, suspected to have been illegally mined.

They are: Liang Qinyong,Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing, Long Kechong, Akilu Akonimi, Umar Mohammed, Aaron Davo, Auwal Abdullahi, Haruna Umar, Prosper Goddey, Alex Long, Mathew Onmaza, Oupe Anzaku, Samson Luka, John Nwang and Saidu Mohammed.

Others are; Mohammed Musa, Abubakar Ibrahim, Mohammed Zaradeen, Yakubu Adidzi, Isah Dahiru, Yusuf Musa, Benjamin .D. Dalop, Ibrahim Wakili, Adam Muhammed, Abubakar Ahmed Muazu, Murtala Abubakar, Peter Yakubu, Ibrahim Musa, Monday Christopher and Billard Musa.

Items recovered in the premises upon the arrests included a truck loaded with eight bags of processed Monazite, weighing 1000kg, worth N4 million each.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Relatedly, the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested fourteen suspected internet fraudsters.

In a separate statement on Monday, Oyewale said they were arrested in K-Vom and Rayfield areas in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday March 8, 2025 following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

Items recovered from them include five laptops, 13 phones and two power banks.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.