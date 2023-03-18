EFCC arrests 20 for vote buying in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday paraded 20 persons arrested for alleged vote-buying in Kwara state. The commission said that the suspects…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday paraded 20 persons arrested for alleged vote-buying in Kwara state.

The commission said that the suspects were arrested in Irepodun, Ilorin West and Ilorin South local government areas of the state during the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Parading the suspects, Acting Commander, Ilorin Zonal office of the commission, Michael Nzekwe, said the commission acted on credible intelligence to carry out the operation.

“Majority of the people arrested were directly involved in vote-buying. We got credible intelligence and we acted on it. Some of the arrests were made in Omu-Aran, Ilorin South and Ilorin West. We were all over the 16 local government areas.

“We recovered huge amounts of cash and point of sales (POS) machines. We are still investigating the matter. After the investigation, we will strictly follow the provisions of the law,” he added.