EFCC arraigns six Kwara SUBEB staff over alleged N96m Fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned six officials of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) over alleged fraud.
They are being prosecuted on a four-count charge of breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N96 million before Justice Akanbi of the State High Court, sitting in Ilorin.
The defendants are: Ahmed Husain Olarewaju, Director, Finance and Supply; Omole Omololu John, Controller, Finance and Accounts; Fatai Oyerinde, Coordinator, Salary Unit; Mujeeb Ibrahim, Executive Officer, Account and Salary Schedule; Salami Temitope Bashir and Dauda Aweda Quozim, who are staff of the Salary Unit in the Kwara SUBEB.
The defendants, in their various capacities, allegedly conspired between 2018 and 2020 to convert public funds belonging to the Kwara State Government to their personal use and shared the proceeds among themselves.
One of the charges reads: “That you, Ahmed Husain Olarewaju, Omole Omololu, Fatai Oyerinde, Mujeeb Ibrahim and Bashir Temitope Salami, between September, 2018 and December, 2018 at Ilorin, within the judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, being public officers in the service of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) and in such capacity entrusted with a certain property to wit; the gross sum of N33,891,982.37 (Thirty Three Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety-One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty Two Naira, Thirty Seven Kobo) which sum formed part of the Kwara State SUBEB funds in account No: 0031236028 domiciled at Sterling Bank Plc, and you thereby committed the offence of criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.”
But the defendant’s counsel led by Abdullahi Lawal made oral bail applications to their clients.
Justice Akanbi adjourned until Wednesday, April 16, 2025 for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ilorin.
