EFCC arraigns Pastor for ‘defrauding’ Oyedepo’s varsity

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an Ilorin based associate pastor with the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Temidayo Eseyin, for allegedly defrauding Landmark University in Kwara State of N19.3 million.

Eseyin is a former member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch.

He was docked by the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC on a four-count charge bordering on dishonesty and misappropriation of funds belonging to the university.

The offence is said to contravene Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Law.

The case is before Justice Funsho Lawal of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

According to one of the charges, “Eseyin, sometime in 2021, dishonestly misappropriated N6,064,000, representing payment of rent on property known as Old Midland Building belonging to Landmark University.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

EFCC counsel, Rashidat Alao, prayed the court to remand the defendant pending the determination of the trial.

However, Eseyin’s lawyer, Femi Makinde, objected to the move and prayed the court to admit his client to bail pending trial.

Justice Lawal, while ruling on the application, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 10 million.

He later adjourned the case, adding that the new date would be communicated to the parties.

