Eezeetee Under Fire as Allegations of Manipulation, Sabotage Rock Social Media

The controversy between Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Eezeetee, has taken center stage on social media.

Following Mercy Chinwo’s exposé on January 25th, Nigerians have reacted strongly, accusing Eezeetee and his record label of trying to ruin the singer’s career.

Popular singer and critic Mr. Jaga, along with several YouTubers, have weighed in on the issue, labeling Eezeetee as manipulative and deceptive.

SPONSOR AD

Some have even suggested that his actions are an attack on the church of God, fueling further outrage.

As the backlash continues to grow, many are waiting to see if Eezeetee would address the allegations or if more revelations will emerge.

The development comes after the general overseer of Revival Assembly Church, with headquarters in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, opened up on what he knew about the raging saga.

According to the respected preacher, “ As children of God, anything we we are doing, we must act with humility and the fear of God. I came into the issue between Ezekiel Thankgod and Mercy Chinwo as far back as 2022.

“Both Mercy and Ezekiel were invited to my house for a recociliation meeting with Chioma Jesus in attendance after I learnt that they were having issues whilst she was still within her contract period.

After long hours of meeting, it was ascertained that the issue they were having had to do with some findings Mercy had made that Ezekiel was (allegedly) diverting funds that should be coming to her.

“In order to ensure that the issue was resolved peacefully, I proposed that an independent Auditor be brought into the issue so that we can find out if there were any truth to Mercy’s claims. We all concluded that was the way forward and the meeting was adjourned to be held in my office on the 17th of February, 2023.

“The meeting was held as scheduled with the Auditor from OLATUNJI FANIFOSI & CO in attendance alongside Ezekiel, Apeh Harrison, Temple Odoko (Ezekiel’s Pastor), Blessed and Mercy. It was agreed in that meeting that the Auditor be given all documents required to make the audit process seemless; however to my shock and utter amazement I later that day recieved a barrage of insults from Ezekiel that night accusing me of being a very biased elder.

“All efforts to reach Ezekiel afterwards proved abortive, as he intentionally avoided my calls, messages and proceeded to stop paying Mercy her royalties for 2years.

“Fast forward to 2024, after Ezekiel was reported to the EFCC for alleged financial theft and he had been remanded for a few days, he came to me begging and pleading that I should forgive him for his childish attitude towards me and come into the matter, of which at that point Judikay had the same complaint.

“Ezekiel pleaded with me to tell both Mercy and Judikay to take the matter out of the hands of the EFCC so I can handle the case as an Elder in the faith. I agreed, called both Judikay and Mercy and instructed them to suspend whatever case they had taken to the EFCC since it seemed Ezekiel was now repentant and they both agreed to my terms.

“I scheduled a meeting with Pastor Blessed, Pastor Anselm, Ezekiel’s Lawyers and Hilda Dokubo alongside and at that meeting I realized that Judikay having also had suspicions of financial theft against Ezekiel, also had through her lawyers severally demanded for a proper audit of all the financial dealings she had with Ezekiel for the period of 5 years. She was in his label but Ezekiel’s lawyers had told her she didn’t have a right to request for such. So, after several failed attempts to resolve the issue peacefully she decided to report the issue to the EFCC as a final resort.