Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (1927 – 2025)

Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, former Federal Commissioner of Information and leader of the Pan Delta Forum (PANDEF) died on February 17, 2025, aged 97.

Chief Clark was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

A philanthropist, who founded the Edwin Clark Foundation, which focuses on supporting education and social development, also established the Edwin Clark University in his hometown.

The younger brother of late renowned Nigerian poet Professor J.P. Clark, his early education started in 1938 at the African Church School, Effurun-Otor, near Warri and Native Authority School, Okrika. He later attended the Government Teachers Training College, Abraka. Clark worked briefly as a schoolteacher before heading to United Kingdom (UK) to study Law at Holborn College in 1961. Successfully completing his studies in 1964, he was called to practice law as a member of the English Bar and Nigeria in 1965.

Clark’s involvement in politics began in 1953 when he was elected as councillor for Bomadi as an Independent candidate. He later joined the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (NCNC). Meanwhile, as a student at Holborn College, he was active in the West African Students’ Union (WASU).

After the second military coup, Clark was among the delegates from Mid-West Region to the Ad-Hoc Constitutional Conference convened by then Lt-Col. Yakubu Gowon, which met between September 12 and 28, and again between October 28 and November 4, 1966. He was also a member of an advisory committee to the Military governor of the Midwestern Region, Major General David Ejoor.

Clark served as Commissioner for Education, Finance and Establishment in Mid-Western Region/Bendel State before his appointment as Federal Commissioner for Information.

During the Second Republic, he was a member of the National Executive Committee of the then ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and treasurer of the party in old Bendel State. In 1983, Clark was an elected senator for three months at the twilight of the President Shehu administration.

A self-described leader of Ijaw nation, Clark, in 1966 supported the Ijaw ethnic group in Delta State during an ethnic crisis in Warri and led Ijaw leadership delegations to meet political leaders, playing a vital role in resolving the ethnic tensions.

A member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that played a crucial role in the restoration of democracy, he initiated several organisations to address national issues including South-South People’s Conference, South-South People’s Assembly, Southern Nigeria People’s Assembly, the Congress for Equality and Change as well as the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum. In 2016, Clark founded the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) along with other leaders with stated objective “To dialogue with stakeholders and lobby for increased attention and implementation of restructuring, development and security policies by the Government of Nigeria.”

He was a member of the 2005 and the 2014 National Conferences. During the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan, he served as an unofficial advisor to the president. Indeed, Dr. Jonathan described Clark as a father figure, peerless icon and a relentless crusader for justice, extolling his “Life of selfless service, unwavering courage and an unyielding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. His wisdom, foresight, and dedication to the principles of fairness and good governance inspired generations of leaders, including myself.”

We at Daily Trust mourn the passing of Chief Clark and extend our condolences to family, friends, associates and all those affected by his death. We remember him as a passionate advocate for democracy and social justice. He was the leading voice in the resource control movement, presenting it as a platform to achieve economic justice and environmental ecosystem’s health and biodiversity in the Niger Delta region.

A fearless, dedicated and rare nationalist and statesman, he strived to provide courageous leadership for the Niger Delta people while remaining a proud Nigerian who loved Nigeria. He never shied away from disagreeing with national and regional leaders and institutions, especially when he believed they threaten Nigeria’s stability or peaceful coexistence.

Perhaps, President Bola Tinubu captured the essence of the late statesman when he said that “Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades. He was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

‘’Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic… As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.”

Outside naming a national or regional institution after Clark, the best legacy to him would be to ensure the emergence of a better Nigeria, which he lived and fought for. Towards this, we also urge our leaders to become beacons of courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to justice, standing for what is right and just.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.