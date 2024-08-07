Edu’s return unlikely as Tinubu makes key changes in Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, may not return to her former position. Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended her in January over alleged…

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, may not return to her former position.

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended her in January over alleged corruption, there have been reports that she could be reinstated.

The president had asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the ministry under Edu’s watch.

The president had also suspended Halima Shehu as the chief executive officer (CEO) of NSIPA and all programmes under NSIPA.

He also constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a review of the agency’s operations with a view to recommending necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

However, on Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced that President Tinubu had appointed seven individuals to man agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Ngelale said Dr. Badamasi Lawal had been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer NSIPA.

Others appointed by the president include, Ms. Funmilola Olotu, Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office, Ms. Aishat Alubankudi, Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups and Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding.

Others are Mr. Abdullahi Alhassan Imam, Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office, Mr. Ayuba Gufwan – Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities and Ms. Lami Binta Adamu Bello as the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Ngelale said the president expects the appointment to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes.

He said the president also expects the new heads of these critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programmes.