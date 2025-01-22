Education Ministry trains students in North  East

The Federal Ministry of Education, on Wednesday, commenced the training of students from Federal Science and Technical Colleges in the North East region.

While flagging off the Training of the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Programme in Jalingo Taraba State capital, Mrs Muyibat Olodo, Director, Technology and Science Education Department in the ministry, said the programme is a transformative skills acquisition.

Olodo stated that the initiative was aimed at empowering students from Technical colleges as well as Federal Science and Technical Colleges in the North East geopolitical zone.

She said the TVET initiative had started yielding positive results as its, products especially those who were trained in Painting and Decoration were doing very well.

According to her, the tilling and interlocking were critically important for precision, creativity and motivation in modern construction and design.

“This initiative has marked a significant milestone in our journey towards building a skill and innovative workforce.”

“It is important to mention that the objectives of the training is not only limited to; arousing, promoting and sustaining students understanding of TVET subjects but was also aimed at creating enrollment in TVET careers,” She said

She lauded the African Development Bank (AFDB) for funding the programme, she urged the students to take advantage of the training and make their parents, the federal ministry of education and teachers proud.

In her remark, Dr Augustina Godwin, Commissioner for Education in Taraba said that the initiative was inline with the ‘Free Education Policy’ of the Taraba State government.

Godwin, represented by Alhaji Iliya Goje, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education in Taraba, said she was proud to see investment for the future of the youth most especially in the Science, Vocational and Technical Education.

In his address, Jacob Adekunle, African Development Bank project implementation coordinator, said the bank is currently intervening in 5 unity Colleges and 2 tertiary institutions through the provision of tools and equipment.

He said the bank is also rebuilding Federal Science and Technical College, Lassa in Borno state, and also engaged in training of teachers.

Dr. Bibinu Ahmed, the principal of Federal Science Technical College, Jalingo, venue of the training, thanked Gov. Agba Kefas for the reconstruction of the bridge that earlier collapsed, making access to the college a big challenge.