News

Education gets highest allocation as Kano gov presents N549bn 2025 budget

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano 

The Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday presented the 2025 appropriation bill of N549 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The governor described the bill as a budget of hope, human capital and economic development. The budget comprises N312.6 billion capital component and N236.5 billion recurrent expenditure.

The breakdown of the budget showed that education gulped the lion share with N168,350,802,346,19, which represents 31.00 per cent.

Health got N90,600,835,766.48, representing  16.50 per cent. Others include agriculture (N21,038,199,190.76); infrastructure development.

(N70,682,843,744.15); manufacturing, commerce, industry and tourism (N3,887,338,871.45), while environment and sanitation got (N15,523,154,078.47).

Speaking on his priority for the education sector, the governor said, “We have pledged to increase access to quality education despite meager resources. In line with this, I want to inform this respected chamber that we are considering the resuscitation of the Kano Education Development Support (KEDS) under the Ministry of Education. 

 

