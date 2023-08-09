Education: Foundation seeks ‘inclusive budgeting’ for children with disabilities

The IREDE Foundation (TIF) has urged the federal and state governments to mainstream ‘disability inclusive budgeting’ into their appropriations to cater for the basic and…

The IREDE Foundation (TIF) has urged the federal and state governments to mainstream ‘disability inclusive budgeting’ into their appropriations to cater for the basic and primary education of children with disabilities.

Executive Director, TIF, Crystal Chigbu, made the call in Abuja at a town hall meeting on ‘Mainstreaming Disability-Inclusive Budgeting for Children with Disabilities’.

She said the event followed a survey carried by the foundation in 2021 which revealed the gap and the need for concrete actions on the development.

Resident doctors shelve planned nationwide protest, may call off strike

Labour passes vote of no confidence on Gbajabiamila-led c’ttee

“Inclusive education is not just a mere concept but a core of the foundation, it is our belief that children with disabilities should have equal access to quality education within mainstream schools, alongside their peers without disability.

“Inclusive education does not only improve academic outcomes, but also enhances social skills, self-esteem, and overall well-being of children.

“When we embrace inclusive education, we are paving the way for a future where children with disabilities can lead independent and self-sufficient lives,” Chigbu said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...