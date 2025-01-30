Edo varsity cancels final-year exams over wild celebrations 

The authorities of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) in Edo State has cancelled the examination of final year students from the Faculty of Arts over wild celebrations by graduating students.

The institution in a memo signed by the acting Registrar of the university, Ephraim Ikharehon Isiraojie, explained that the action of the graduating students violated the management’s directive of no wild celebration.

He said the affected students were from the department of Mass Communication, English and History and International Studies.

According to him, the institution’s management shall decide in due course when such cancelled examinations shall be rescheduled.

He said, “The graduating students were involved in car display, use of sirens, spraying of money, shouting and hooting within the campus and also blocked the access roads leading in and out of the university.

“The management is disturbed that despite the directive against jubilation/celebration on campus, graduating students from the Faculty of Arts (Department of Mass Communication, English and History and International Studies) violated the directive of the university management.”

He however noted thay the cancellation of the examinations in the affected faculty would serve as a deterrent to all graduating students who are yet to complete their final year examinations.