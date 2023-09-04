Edo: Tribunal upholds Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere’s elections

The Edo state National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, has upheld the declaration of Sen Adams Oshiomhole, of the All Progressives Congress (APC),…

The Edo state National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, has upheld the declaration of Sen Adams Oshiomhole, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Edo North Senatorial district election during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election.

The tribunal also upheld the declaration of Hon. Ihonvbere Onozuanvbo Julius of APC as the winner of Owan Federal Constituency election.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) during the February 25 general election declared Sen. Oshiomhole and Hon. Ihonvbere was the winner of the election and dissatisfied with the result, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, former Sen. Francis Alimikhena and Jimoh Ijiegbai, respectively, approached the tribunal alleging irregularities and called for a rerun.

Delivering judgement in the petition filed by Sen. Alimikhena, Justice (Prof) Alero E. Akeredolu, who read the three-man tribunal ruling, dismissed the petition for lacking in merit, Justice Akeredolu said the tribunal had carefully perused all exhibits along with written addresses and that the petitioner’s decision to call only one witness was fatal to their case.

Also in the petition filed by Jimoh Ijiegbai, the tribunal chairman, Justice O. A. Chijioke, dismissed the petition for lacking merit.

He held that the petitioners could not prove that there was over voting as it didn’t meet the requirements of the law in doing so.

Reacting, the state APC secretary Mr. Lawrence Okha, described the judgement as a victory for democracy.

On his part, counsel to the petitioner, Rasak Isenalume, said the tribunal came to the conclusion that the petition has no merit and dismissed the case and gave reasons.

“We would brief our client and there is a step further, if it becomes necessary and we have instruction we would explore the other option. So, that is the position.”

