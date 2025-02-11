Edo Tribunal: How Gov. Okpebholo’s Lone Witness strengthened our case – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the lone witness Governor Monday Okpebholo presented before closing his defence at the tribunal has strengthened its case.

Daily Trust had reported how the All Progressives Congress (APC) closed its defence after a single witness’ testimony.

Speaking on Arise Television’s News Night on Monday, Edo PDP Chairman Dr. Anthony Aziegbemin dissected the implications of Okpebholo’s witness’ submission.

SPONSOR AD

The witness, Usman Majek, an APC polling agent for Ward 7, Unit 4 in Ovia South West, admitted under cross-examination that over-voting had occurred in his unit.

According to the Form EC8A from the unit, APC secured 108 votes while PDP got 76. However, the total votes cast were 204, exceeding the 189 accredited voters recorded by INEC’s BVAS. This clear case of over-voting directly violates the Electoral Act, which mandates that any result exceeding accredited voter figures must be nullified.

Aziegbemin emphasized that PDP’s legal strategy was focused on 765 polling units where over-voting and other infractions occurred.

“The principle is simple,” he stated. “The Electoral Act is clear—when the number of votes surpasses accredited voters, the result is invalid. Today, APC’s own witness confirmed our argument.”

He further said if illegally inflated results were removed, and lawful votes correctly collated, Ighodalo would emerge as the legitimate winner.

He also questioned APC’s legal approach, suggesting that presenting just one witness—who admitted to non-compliance with the Electoral Act—was an act of desperation.

“With this admission, the case is practically closed,” Aziegbemin declared. “INEC and Okpebholo have both closed their cases. Now we wait to see what last-minute maneuver APC will attempt in court on Wednesday.

“The facts speak for themselves. Over-voting occurred. The Electoral Act was violated. We have to as a nation say enough is enough of this impunity. The law should take its course.”

Dennis Idahosa, the deputy Governor of Edo State, had tackled PDP’s petition on alleged over-voting during the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Idahosa spoke in Benin, the Edo State capital on Monday after the tribunal session.

The opposition, he noted, is only filing petitions without verifying facts.

According to him, the results from areas affected by over-voting were already cancelled, making the opposition’s claims baseless.

Explaining further, the deputy Governor had said, “I have refused to comment on the proceeding of the tribunal before now. But today, I feel I have to address some wrong claims being made by the Peoples Democratic Party because the area contesting the result is my constituency.

“In Unit 4, Ward 7, Usen, the results were cancelled due to over-voting, as required by law. Yet, PDP petitioned against these results without knowing they were never included in the form EC8A for the unit results and form EC8B for the ward.”

Idahosa stated that the All Progressives Congress’ witness confirmed in court that cancelled results were not computed.

“So Why will the PDP challenge results that do not exist? It shows they do not understand the process,” he said.

“The onus is on PDP to prove their case, but their witnesses have contradicted themselves in court. Our legal team may not even need to call any witness,”.