Edo trains 250 officials in artificial intelligence

The Edo state government has the has trained 250 civil and public officials in the state on Artificial Intelligence with a view to upscale government operations in the state

Speaking during the training , the Director General, John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Imuwahen Ajoonu, said the AI training was to empower Civil and Public Servants with the requisite knowledge to enhance government operations, provide better services to citizens, make data-driven decisions.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), the world over, is transforming the way governments operate and provide services to citizens. Understanding the fundamentals of AI remains essential for government officials to make informed decisions, develop effective policies, and harness the potential of AI technologies for public good.”

She said all the modules in the course had been designed to introduce the state civil and public service workforce to Artificial Intelligence.

Ajoonu explained that because AI can analyse vast amounts of data quickly, identify trends and provide insights, it could help government make more informed decisions, especially in areas like policy development, resource allocation, and crisis management.”

She added that AI can also, automate routine and time-consuming tasks, allowing government workers to focus on more complex and value-added activities.

“This not only increases efficiency but also leads to cost savings in the long run.”

On her part, the lead facilitator Professor Yinka Omorogbe (SAN), said everyone in government could leverage Artificial Intelligence to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of government operations.

