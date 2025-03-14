Edo: Traffic officials abandon duty post after Toddler’s death

Officials of Edo State Public Safety Response (PSR) team have abandoned duty post following the death of a toddler.

A two-year-old girl was crushed to death when a PSR official accosted a commercial bus driver at the Ring Road over traffic offence and attempted to seize the steering leading to the vehicle veering off the road and crushing the toddler standing beside her mother’s wares on the roadside.

Daily Trust correspondent who was at Ring Road, New Benin, Third junction, Agbor park Ramart Park, on Friday, observed that commercial drivers and roadside traders went about their businesses unchecked as the officials have been absent from duty post since since the accident happened, on Thursday.

A resident who only gave his name as Johnson, said the public outcry after the death of the toddler may have forced them to stay away from their duty post.

“I heard that the leadership of PSR has temporarily withdrawn their men from the roads with a view to avoid being attacked by mob”.

He said angry mob almost lynched the officials who allegedly caused the death of the 2-year-old girl but he was saved by the police.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) headed by Kelly Okungbowa.

He said the suspension followed several complaints received by the State Government on allegations of extortion, harassment and unruly behaviour.

The governor in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, said government remains committed to upholding law and order and would not tolerate any deviation from the original purpose for which the team was set up.

He said government would review the team’s structure and operations, particularly recruitment processes while training of its personnel would be conducted to ensure that all government-sanctioned activities in the State reflect the highest standard of professionalism, fairness, orderliness and respect for human dignity.