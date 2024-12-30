Edo to compensate owners of properties acquired by Obaseki Govt

The Edo State Government has said that individuals whose lands or properties were illegally taken or destroyed by the immediate past administration led by former Governor Godwin Obaseki will be compensated.

The Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, who said this in Benin on Monday, noted that the past government acquired some community lands and properties without paying compensation.

Osagie said the administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo was already righting the wrongs of the immediate past administration to ensure harmony in the state.

“There are so many landed properties of Edo citizens who have worked hard and invested in the state that were forcefully acquired without compensation.

“This administration is going to make sure owners of such property are compensated while those that need to be released will be handed over to the owners.”

According to him, Senator Okpebjolo will look into all complaints and make sure that those who need to be compensated get what is due to them.

Osagie said all law suits capable of derailing the government would be thoroughly handled by his ministry to guide against any distractions.

“My ministry will provide the legal advice to the governor to ensure governance have a human face devoid of oppression and victim victimization in the state,” he said.