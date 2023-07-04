Edo sweepers protest low wages

Edo Road Sweepers, majorly women, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest, demanding an increment in their salaries. Clad in their sweeping clothes, the women that protested…

Clad in their sweeping clothes, the women that protested to the NUJ Secretariat, Edo State Council, carried placards that read: ‘We need increment in our salary’, ‘We are tired of N17,820 among others’.”

The spokesperson for the sweepers, Mrs. Glory Efosa, said they have been receiving N17,820 as monthly salary for over six years paid to them by the state Waste Management Board.

She said with the current economic reality occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, they can no longer cope and therefore need wage increase.

