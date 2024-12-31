Edo: Suspension of LG chairmen threat to democracy –PDP

The Edo State caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, has described the purported suspension of the 18 local government chairmen and their deputies in the state as a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Addressing journalists in Benin on Tuesday, Aziegbemi said the suspension was done in flagrant disregard to the nation’s judiciary and the subversion of the constitution.

“The action would not only undermine the rule of law but would also create a dangerous precedent, weakening the entire nation’s legal and democratic system.

“What we are witnessing in Edo, with all sense of responsibility , is an attempt to unlawfully and illegally remove or overthrow an elected chairmen, a component and federating unit of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, contrary to Section 1(2) of the Constitution and judicial orders. In other words, an attempted coup d’etat in the state,” he said.

Aziebgemi warned commercial banks in the state not to conspire with the state government to alter the signatories of accounts of the purported suspended councils’ chairmen.

He alleged that Governor Okpebholo had given a directive to banks to change the signatures of the accounts of the suspended council chairmen was to have access to the councils’ funds.

“The local government chairmen are signatories to the account of their various councils.

“Any bank that obeyed the directive and illegally changes the signatories of accounts of the elected local government chairmen

The party would have no option than to drag such a bank to the court,” he said.

Recall that Egor and Owan East local government chairmen and their deputies have been impeached by the legislative arm of their various council while council leaders were sworn in as acting chairmen.