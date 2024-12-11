Edo: Suspended PDP vice chair backs Okpebholo’s administration

The suspended national vice chairman, South-South, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has expressed his support for Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Orbih made the statement during the first anniversary of Bee TV, an online television station, where Governor Okpebholo was the guest of honour.

Addressing the governor, Orbih said, “You have started well. Our prayer for you is to finish well. For over three weeks, you have been the governor of the state, and you are doing well for the people of Edo.

“For over four years, I refused to attend any function of this nature, but with you as the Governor of Edo State, I have seen something new. I will identify with you because you mean well for the people of Edo.”

Orbih commended the governor for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state through practical governance in his first month in office.

Recall that the PDP National Working Committee had suspended Dan Orbih, accusing him of sabotaging the party’s efforts in Edo State.

The PDP Edo State Chapter has faced internal conflicts since the governorship primary election on February 22, 2024, which resulted in Asue Ighodalo, who was defeated by Okpebholo, becoming the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Orbih, along with other dissatisfied party members, reportedly led the charge in taking the party to court.

In a statement announcing his suspension, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, explained that Orbih’s actions and statements regarding the state governorship primary election did not align with the party’s constitution.

The NWC has since established a six-member committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate Orbih’s conduct.