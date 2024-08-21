Edo reports 3 mpox cases

The Edo State Government has announced the confirmation of three monkeypox cases in the state. The information was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr…

The Edo State Government has announced the confirmation of three monkeypox cases in the state.

The information was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr Ojeifo Stephenson, Director of Public Health, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

According to the statement, the three patients, who were suspected to have monkeypox, were reported within the past 72 hours.

The affected individuals have been isolated and are currently receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) and Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi.

The government urged residents to adhere to stringent Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures.

These include regular handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, disinfecting surfaces and objects, managing waste properly, and practicing respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth while coughing and sneezing, and wearing masks in crowded areas.

The state will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to provide additional informative and educational materials as needed.

Residents are also advised to report any suspected cases of monkeypox to the appropriate authorities, it stated.