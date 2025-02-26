Edo registers 200 intending pilgrims for 2025 Hajj

The Edo State Muslim Welfare Board has disclosed that no fewer than 200 intending pilgrims have so far made payment for the 2025 Hajj.

The board Chairman, Mallam Musah Muhammad Uduimoh, disclosed this during an interaction with the State chapter of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN),

According to him, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 412 slots to the State but so far. 200 have registered for the Hajj.

He said he is optimistic that the state would meet the slots given to it as the payment deadline had been extended to the middle of March 2025.

“The initial deadline for the payment and registration was February 15, 2025. The extension was to give opportunity to more intending pilgrims to complete payment and registration.

Uduimho assured the intending pilgrims of a successful pilgrimage, saying the board was committed to addressing past challenges related to accommodation.

He explained that the board had secured lodging closer to the Haram in Makkah and catering services that would provide Nigerians with food.

“We welcome this partnership and we are willing to collaborate with the media. The board needs media support in promoting its activities, specifically in publicizing the ongoing preparations for the 2025 Hajj.

“We need a collaborative effort between the two organizations to enhance Hajj preparations and promote positive narratives about the Muslim in the state”, he added.

Earlier, MMPN’s Interim state chairman, Abdul-Kadir Abdullah said the visit was to partner with the board in creation and sensitization of the Muslim communities, highlighting the contributions of Muslim leaders and organizations to societal development.