Edo Queens fall to TP Mazembe, miss out on Champions League finals

The hopes of Nigeria’s sole representatives, Edo Queens to reach the finals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League were dashed after a 3-1 extra-time defeat to TP Mazembe at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco Wednesday.

The Congolese side staged a remarkable comeback, overturning a one-goal deficit to secure their place in the final.

Edo Queens who were making their first appearance at the finals, initially took the lead in the 65th minute through Emem Essien, who scored a stunning goal—her third of the tournament—by looping the ball over the goalkeeper. However, TP Mazembe found a late equalizer in the dying moments of regulation time when Merveille Nanguji headed in from a corner to make it 1-1 and force extra time.

The Nigerian side faltered in extra time, conceding two more goals as their dream of continental glory came to a heartbreaking end.

Edo Queens will now face the loser of the other semi-final between AS FAR of Morocco and Egypt’s Masser in the third-place match. Winning their third-place match could yield a staggering USD 350,000 (over N587m).

This year’s CAF Women’s Champions League boasts a 52% increase in prize money to USD 2,350,000, reflecting CAF’s commitment to developing women’s football in Africa.

It will be recalled that Edo Queens had secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League after a dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in their final group-stage match on Saturday.

They had began their campaign in Morocco with a 3-0 annihilation of CBE before they were held to a barren draw in their second group game by FC Masar.

The NWFL champions left it late, scoring two goals in stoppage time to turn the tide of the intense encounter at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

Heading into the game, Edo Queens needed a win to progress from Group B. While they had started strong with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC, a goalless draw against Egypt’s FC Masar in their second match left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

The Queens rose to the occasion, delivering a remarkable comeback to secure a semi-finals berth.